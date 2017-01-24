Manipur Economic Blockade: More than 100 trucks containing petroleum products to be sent to Imphal today, Dharmendra Pradhan

Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan. Source: ANI

Manipur Economic Blockade: The Manipur economic Blockade had been imposed by the United Naga Council (UNC) on NH-2 (Imphal-Dimapur) and NH-37 (Imphal-Jiribam) since November 1 and the state of Manipur is going through the toughest time with the current unrest situation. Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan in an interview with the media spoke about the Manipur economic blockade and said, “Government of India has closely monitoring situation, there won’t be any problem in supply chain of petroleum products. Two trucks of petroleum products on Jan 22 and 4 trucks on Jan 23 were sent two times from Guwahati to Imphal and around 100 trucks containing petroleum products to be sent today to Imphal. The Government of India has decided this to ensure that the people of the state aren’t inconvenienced, and supply chain isn’t affected.”

The economic blockade has been imposed the highway that serves as a lifelines for the landlocked Manipur. The blockade has been imposed by United Naga Council to protest against the state government’s decision to form seven new districts. The UNC claims the districts in the Naga-dominated hill areas will affect land holdings of Naga tribes settled in these areas. The blockade has now surpassed more than 70 days now and it has crippled normal life in Manipur with scarcity of essential goods being a major concern apart from violence.