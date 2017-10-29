Manipur delegation to meet PM Narendra Modi over territorial integrity issues

PM Narendra Modi. (PTI)

A Manipur delegation will soon meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the issues related to the state’s territorial integrity in view of the ongoing peace talks between the Centre and the NSCN (IM), the government said. This was decided at an all-party meeting chaired by Chief Minister N Biren Singh here last evening, it said in a statement. Participants in the meeting decided to depute a team comprising five to seven members to be nominated by the chief minister to the national capital to submit a memorandum to the prime minister, it said. The memorandum will highlight the issue of territorial integrity of Manipur and an appeal to inform the developments on the Naga talks at the earliest. The political parties, comprising representatives of the BJP, the Congress, the Trinamool Congress, the Shiv Sena, the Communist Party of India, the JD(U), the NCP, the Manipur Nationalist Democratic Party and others, also agreed to approach respective central leaders to protect the territorial integrity of Manipur. The Naga People’s Front (NPF), which is a part of the BJP-led coalition government in the state, did not attend the meeting.

In a press release, the NPF said “it stands for the integration of all Naga-inhabited areas under one administrative roof and to work and assist in any possible manner to bring a peaceful solution to the Naga political issue.” The NPF said it would not succumb to any pressure of any leader or majority members in the government.

The objective of the NSCN (IM) is to establish a ‘Nagalim’ (Greater Nagaland), consisting of all the Naga- inhabited areas of neighbouring Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and some portions of a neighbouring country, which it considers as the rightful homeland of the Nagas.