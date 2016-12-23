Manipur blockade: Read here for all you want to know of ongoing crisis

The state has been facing ongoing crisis since November 1. (ANI)

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju reached Manipur today met Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh to take the stock of the ongoing crisis in the state. A group called the United Naga Council (UNC) has announced blockade since November 1, which is protesting against state government’s decision to curve out two districts. Ever since then, the state is reeling under economic crisis, leading to protests in several parts. Earlier in the day, authorities also relaxed the curfew from 4 AM till 9 PM, at the Imphal East District. Here are important points in the ongoing crisis in the state that you need to know:

1) The United Naga Council (UNC) had called for the blockade in the state after the stat government’s decision to curve out two new districts in the state. It along with NSCN (Isak-Muivah) had called for the blockade of two highways leading into the state, which has also resulted in economic crisis.

2) After the blockade was announced, the Manipur Government imposed curfew in Imphal East district after a strike against the NSCN had paralysed the region.

3) Manipur chief minister blamed UNC for the crisis and said the outfit was frontal organisation” of NSCN (IM).

4) At least 22 vehicles were set ablaze by protestors couple of days back, who were protesting against the move, following which authorities also suspended internet connections in some areas.

5) Nagaland Chief Minister T R Zeliang has also written separate letters toRajnath Singh and Ibobi Singh to draw their attention on hundreds of Nagas who are stranded in the Imphal valley.

6) Earlier this week, the Union Government rushed about 4,000 paramilitary personnel to Manipur. While close to 1,500 personnel were sent to Manipur in last two days, nearly 2,500 personnel were sent in the state last week, a senior Home Ministry official was quoted as saying.

7) Yesterday, a delegation of BJP leaders met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on the issue and sought Centre’s intervention to defuse the crisis in the Congress-ruled state. Rajnath Singh, after the meeting, spoke to chief ministers of Nagaland and Manipur asking them to remove the blockade on the highway which goes through both these states.

8 ) A BJP MLA in Manipur resigned from the party, protesting against Centre’s inaction to end the crisis in the state, which will go on Assembly polls next year.

9) The present crisis has come more than a year after the NDA Government signed an accord with NSCN (IM), which involved creating a mechanism which would create institutions allowing autonomy to Naga tribes living across the border in Manipur.

(With inputs from agencies)