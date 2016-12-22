Manipur blockade day 50: CM Okram Ibobi blames Centre for not doing enough, defends creation of new districts

The United Naga Council also imposed a blockade on vehicles carrying essential goods to Imphal Valley, majorly dominated by Meitei community. (PTI)

Manipur has been shrouded in gloom for weeks now. With increasing incidents of violence in the region, the state has come to a stand-still. Not only did the government ban internet in the city, it also implemented a curfew causing a major disruption in the normal working of the state. The United Naga Council also imposed a blockade on vehicles carrying essential goods to Imphal Valley, majorly dominated by Meitei community. The blockade has reached its 50th day on Wednesday and there are no signs from any quarter that the situation is about to get better any time soon.

You May Also Want To Watch:

CM Okram Ibobi Singh, who spoke out publicly for the first time since the attacks, allegedly by the NSCI(IM) blamed the United Naga Council (UNC) for the tensions in the state. He also called it a “mouthpiece and frontal organisation of the NSCN-IM”. He also accussed Centre for “not intervening and taking action in time” to stablise the state. He also said that the central government must ask the United Naga Council to call off the economic blockade. Talking about his meeting with Rajnath Singh in Delhi, the CM said that he was surprised by the Home Minister’s response as he blamed his decision of creating the seven districts, for the increasing violence in the state. He said he told the Union Home Minister that nobody could direct any state as to what should be done within it and also that the bifurcation of the existing districts into 7 more districts “was a purely administrative matter”.

He also blamed Centre for not providing enough help for the detoriating situation of Manipur. He said he had asked for additional paramilitary forces but the Centre sent only 2 battalions.