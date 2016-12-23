Manipur blockade: Curfew relaxed till 9 PM today

Ground situation in Manipur remains a worring factor , says Union Minister Kiren Rijiju. (PTI)

With the ongoing situation in Manipur showing signs of improvement as the curfew has been lifted from 4.00 am to 9.00 pm today in Imphal East District, in the wake of blockade by the United Naga Council (UNC). The curfew will, however, will stay in Lamlong to Yaingangpokpi and areas between 300 metres on either side of the road.

Expressing its concern over the blockade of a highway in the state, the Centre on Thursday rapped the state government for “failing” to discharge its duties as it was not able to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the road.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh also asked Nagaland Chief Minister T R Zeliang to see that there is no problem in the vehicle movement in Manipur as there were reports of Naga Students Federation calling blockade of vehicles in the state.

The minister, while passing a tough message to Manipur Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh, said there has been an unfortunate situation caused by blockade of National Highway-2, which has led to the shortage of essential goods in Manipur.

In the meantime, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said that it is the constitutional duty of the state government to bring normalcy in the state and should ensure that there is no blockade along the highway. He also added that the ground situation in Manipur remains a worrying factor and the Centre wants that law and order prevail in the state. He is expected to reach Manipur today to take stock of the situation.

