Manipur attack: 1 terrorist killed, 2 security personnel injured as terrorists ambush 4 Assam Regiment

In a tragic incident this morning, terrorists ambushed 4 Assam Regiment in Sajik Tampak in Manipur’s Chandel district. 2 personnel of the 4 Assam Regiment have been injured. Meanwhile, 1 terrorist has been gunned down. Firing between the terrorists and the armed forces is currently underway as per ANI reports. More details are awaited.

The incident comes just 2 days after two Assam Rifles jawans were martyred and six severely injured in an IED (Improvised Explosive Device) explosion during patrolling in Manipur’s Chandel district near the Ind0-Myanmar border. Assam Rifles jawans have earlier been injured in explosions in Manipur. In July this year, Four people, including an Assam Rifles jawan, were injured in an IED blast in Imphal. In June, at least three security personnel were injured in another IED blast last near Khudengthabi along the National Highway 102.