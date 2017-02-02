Manipur: Army jawan injured in militant attack

The army personnel also opened fire on the car but the militants escaped, the officer said. (Represntative image: PTI)

An army jawan was injured in a hand grenade attack by suspected militants in Manipur’s Bishnupur district, police said today.The hand grenade was hurled yesterday by suspected militants from a speeding car while a team of 2 JK Light Infantry was on foot, patrolling near Nachou Lamkhai along the NH-150, a police official said.

The army personnel also opened fire on the car but the militants escaped, the officer said. The injured jawan, identified as MD Arshad, was rushed to Army Hospital at Leimakhong for treatment and he is reportedly out of danger.

A case has been registered at Bishnupur police station in this regard, the official added.