Mani Shankar Aiyar’s ‘neech’ comment against PM Modi: Ravi Shankar Prasad says ‘darbaari’ mindset revealed

Ravi Shankar Prasad. (ANI)

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad today reacted to Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar’s ‘neech’ comment. Prasad while talking in a press conference said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strongly condemned Aiyar’s remarks and called his mindset ‘darbaari’. He even said that the comment shows Aiyar’s arrogance. “Mani Shankar Aiyar has called our PM ‘neech’ but we are proud of our Prime Minister, he has answered (Mani Shankar Aiyar) very politely & sensibly. Aiyar’s mindset is a ‘darbaari’ one,” he said. In controversial remarks, the Congress leader today called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “neech aadmi” (vile man), who does “dirty politics”. “He (Modi) is ‘neech kism ka aadmi’ (a vile man) who has no ‘sabhyata’ (civility),” he said, attacking Modi after the latter accused the Congress of seeking votes in B R Ambedkar’s name but trying to erase his contribution to building India. The prime minister, while inaugurating the Ambedkar International Centre that was conceived 23 years ago, hit out at the Congress, saying parties seeking votes in Ambedkar’s name tried to erase his contribution to nation building.

“Such was his (Ambedkar’s) incredible strength that when years after his demise efforts were made by such people to crush his philosophy when efforts were made to erase his contribution towards nation building, his ideas could not be wiped out from people’s memory,” he said. He added that he would not be wrong in saying that “more people are still influenced by his (Ambedkar’s) ideas than the family for which such efforts (to erase his contribution) were made”. Aiyar claimed that it was the country’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru who recognised Ambedkar’s potential. “What is the need for doing dirty politics on such an occasion?” he asked.

Meanwhile, PM Modi while speaking in Surat ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections said,”They can call me ‘Neech’- Yes, I am from the poor section of society and will spend every moment of my life to work for the poor, Dalits, Tribals and OBC communities. They can keep their language, we will do our work. I beg to the people of India- please let them be. Let them keep calling me ‘Neech’ we will not respond. We do not have this mindset and want to congratulate them for theirs. If anything- we will answer them for their mindset with our votes on 9th and 14th,” he added.