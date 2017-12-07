Mani Shankar Aiyar’s jibe at Narendra Modi reflects Congress’s frustration in Gujarat, says Manoj Tiwari

“I am taking legal opinion to move a privilege motion in the Lok Sabha against Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar for his dirty barb against the prime minister,” the Delhi BJP president said. (Image: PTI)

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari today said Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar’s ‘neech’ (vile) jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi showed the party’s “frustration” in view of its impending defeat in Gujarat and that he was exploring legal options to move a privilege motion in the Lok Sabha. “I am taking legal opinion to move a privilege motion in the Lok Sabha against Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar for his dirty barb against the prime minister,” the Delhi BJP president said. “The Congress leader is a confidant of the Gandhi family…Today’s attack on the prime minister…seems to be an ultimate act of frustration in view of the impending defeat of the Congress in Gujarat,” said Tiwari, who represents Northeast Delhi in Parliament. Aiyar today set off a political firestorm when he called Modi a “neech kism ka aadmi” (a vile man). “He (Modi) is ‘neech kism ka aadmi’ who has no ‘sabhyata’ (civility),” Aiyar said, attacking Modi after the latter accused the Congress of seeking votes in B R Ambedkar’s name but trying to erase his contribution to nation building.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi promptly admonished Aiyar, who has often courted controversy with his off-the-cuff comments, prompting the senior leader to apologise. Modi, who was on campaign trail in the Patidar belt of Surat in poll-bound Gujarat, quickly seized on the comments, insisting he was targeted over his caste. Modi said Aiyar’s remark was an “insult” to Gujarat as he once again sought to stir a sense of Gujarati pride among the voters.