Mani Shankar Aiyar suspended by Congress after making ‘neech’ comment against PM Modi

Reacting after a huge controversy was generated by its senior leader Mani Shankar Aiyar today, Congress suspended him from primary membership over his ‘neech aadmi’ jibe against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Earlier in the morning, Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar had generated a huge political controversy when he called Prime Minister Modi a “neech kism ka aadmi” (a vile man). This was tagged as a casteist slur by the BJP against the PM. Within hours of Aiyar’s comment, Congress VP Rahul Gandhi stepped into the row to tick-off Aiyar and asked him to apologise.Aiyar has generated a number of huge controversies with his comments over the years for which he had to apologise. According to reports, the Congress party has accused Aiyar of colluding with the Bharatiya Janata Party. He has been issued a show cause notice by the party.

#WATCH: “Ye aadmi bahut neech kisam ka aadmi hai, is mein koi sabhyata nahi hai, aur aise mauke par is kisam ki gandi rajniti karne ki kya avashyakta hai?: Congress’ Mani Shankar Aiyar on PM Modi pic.twitter.com/sNXeo6a1Gi — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2017

The disciplinary action against the Gandhi family loyalist came barely two days before the first phase of Assembly poll in Gujarat. Congress communications incharge Randeep Surjewala said the action showed the party’s “Gandhian leadership” and respect for the political rival. He asked whether prime minister Modi would dare to act similarly.

“The Congress party has served a show cause notice to Mani Shankar Aiyar and suspended him from the primary membership of the party,” Surjewala said. Aiyar today set off a political firestorm when he called Modi a “neech kism ka aadmi” (a vile man), a remark the latter claimed was a casteist slur against him.

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi after the comment asked party leader Mani Shankar Aiyar to apologise to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his ‘neech aadmi’ remark saying it was not the culture of the Congress Party. “BJP and PM routinely use filthy language to attack the Congress party. The Congress has a different culture and heritage. I do not appreciate the tone and language used by Mr Mani Shankar Aiyer to address the PM. Both the Congress and I expect him to apologise for what he said,” Gandhi tweeted this afternoon.