Mani Shankar Aiyar neech comment against PM Modi: Arun Jaitley says this is well-thought strategy by Congress

After Congress senior leader Mani Shankar Aiyar called PM Narendra Modi ‘neech’, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley linked the entire issue with the Congress’ mindset. Lashing out at the senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar’s ‘Neech’ remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jaitley said, “It is not just a matter of filthy language but of Congress’ mindset which says that only one family can rule this country and if someone from the weaker sections becomes PM then they call him ‘chaiwala’ and ‘neech’.” Disatissfied with Mani Shankar Aiyar’s apology, he called the whole issue a Congress ploy to deceive the public. “I think it is a well-thought strategy by the Congress to use filthy language about PM and spread misinformation but when there is public outrage they apologize.”

For those who are clueless about the issue, the entire episode started with Mani Shankar Aiyar called PM Modi ‘neech’. “Ye aadmi bahut neech kisam ka aadmi hai, is mein koi sabhyata nahi hai, aur aise mauke par is kisam ki gandi rajniti karne ki kya avashyakta hai?,” said Aiyar. The Prime Minister himself took note of this statement and used it to slam Congress in his Surat rally today. Giving a befitting reply to the Congress leader, Modi said, “They can call me ‘Neech’- Yes, I am from the poor section of society and will spend every moment of my life to work for the poor, Dalits, Tribals and OBC communities. They can keep their language, we will do our work.” Calling Aiyar’s mindset ‘Mughalai’, he further said, “Yes, they called me ‘Neech’ but our value systems are strong. We have nothing to say to such elements. Our answer will come through the ballot box. We have seen enough insults from them. They insulted me when I was CM. They called me ‘Maut Ka Saudagar’ and wanted to jail me.”

The story got a twist when Congress to-be President Rahul Gandhi condemned Aiyar’s language and asked him to apologise. Rahul took to his Twitter handle to write, “BJP and PM routinely use filthy language to attack the Congress party. The Congress has a different culture and heritage. I do not appreciate the tone and language used by Mr Mani Shankar Aiyer to address the PM. Both the Congress and I expect him to apologise for what he said.” Following the orders of the soon-to-be party President, Mani Shankar Aiyar immediately came forward and gave an explanation of what he said. To clear the air, and free himself of the blot, Aiyar said, “BJP and PM routinely use filthy language to attack the Congress party. The Congress has a different culture and heritage. I do not appreciate the tone and language used by Mr Mani Shankar Aiyer to address the PM. Both the Congress and I expect him to apologise for what he said… I never called Mr. Modi a ‘Chaiwala’, you can go on the internet and check all the video.”

The election campaigning for the first phase might have got over but it seems like the ‘neech’ story isn’t over yet. While the BJP leaders are slamming the Congress leader for using filthy language against the PM, the Congress, on the other hand, claims that BJP is no different and has repeatedly used such language against Congress leaders.