Mani Shankar Aiyar calls PM Modi neech, Lalu Yadav says Congressman is mentally not fit

Lalu Prasad Yadav. (ANI)

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav on Thursday reacted on Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar’s ‘neech’ comment against PM Narendra Modi. “Shankar Aiyar is mentally not fit,” he said when asked for his reaction by reporters. Aiyar earlier today called Modi a “neech aadmi” (vile man) who does “dirty politics” after the prime minister targeted the Congress saying that parties seeking votes in B R Ambedkar’s name tried to erase his contribution to nation building the party. However, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi asked senior party leader Mani Shankar Aiyar to apologise for his “neech” barb against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi dared Prasad to campaign in Gujarat “if he has the guts” after the latter claimed that the BJP rule will end in the western state after the assembly polls. Sushil Modi dismissed Lalu Prasad’s claim of Congress victory in Gujarat and questioned why he was not campaigning for his ally. At a programme hosted by a news channel, Prasad said, “The BJP, which has ruled Gujarat for 22 decades, has been a failure. The forthcoming Assembly elections will put an end to its rule in that state. The results will herald the return of the opposition and ouster of the ruling BJP,” he claimed.

Although RJD is not contesting in the Gujarat elections, Prasad has been making an appeal to voters to support Congress in the state. Answering a question on Prasad’s remarks, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi told reporters,”He (Prasad) has been sitting in Patna and appealing to Yadavs (his castemen) of Gujarat to vote against BJP. If he has the guts, he should himself go there and take part in the campaign.” “His ally Congress is contesting the polls but has not sought his presence during electioneering. Be it Yadavs, Patels or any other caste groups, all are with the BJP in Gujarat. The party will return to power with a huge majority”, Sushil Modi said.

At the TV programme, Prasad also fended off charges of promoting “dynasty rule” levelled against his RJD and the Congress, saying “why is such a big fuss made out of this among politicians when it is considered normal for the child of a lawyer, a doctor or any other professional to follow in the footsteps of his or her father.”