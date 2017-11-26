Mangaluru woman rescued from Saudi Arabia returns home

A 43 year-old woman from here, rescued after being allegedly kept confined at house by her employer in Saudi Arabia, arrived here today. (Representative photo: Reuters)

A 43 year-old woman from here, rescued after being allegedly kept confined at house by her employer in Saudi Arabia, arrived here today. Vijaya working as house maid for the last two years in Dammam in Saudi Arabia, was not allowed to contact her family or return to India by her employer, her family said. An acquaintance of her family at Vamanjoor here informed some people from the coastal Karnataka who are working in Saudi Arabia about her plight. Following, this the Indian Social Forum (ISF) took up the matter and brought it to the notice of the Indian embassy there. The ISF managed to trace her and registered a complaint in the labour court in Dammam and after a legal battle, she was set free. She returned to here via Mumbai after completing due procedures. Vijaya was received at the airport by her family members today.