Manguluru 2009 pub attack: Court acquits Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik, 25 others for lack of evidence

Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik and several others acquitted in the 2009 Mangaluru pub attack case

The Karnataka Court on Monday acquitted Shri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik along with 25 of his supporters in the 2009 Manguluru pub attack case for lack of evidence. Muthalik and 30 of his supporters were charged with assaulting pub-goers and the attack was caught on camera. In the shocking video of the incident, several men were seen dragging women out of the pub. The women were pulled by the hair, some were even roughed up and slapped. The attack on pub-goers for allegedly carried out for lack of “values” in them.

Those acquitted include Pramod Muthalik, Subhash Padil, Prasad Attavar, and others. The accused were represented by senior advocate Asha Nayak and Vinod Pal. Justice Manjunath, the JMFC court judge, acquitted 25 of the 30 accused, including Muthalik, for lack of evidence in the attack. While two of the remaining five accused are dead, the trial is pending against the other three who left the country.

‘Misogynist’ is state protectee | No security for women in state | Vikram Singh, Former DGP, U.P shares his views #MuthalikBackToMisogyny pic.twitter.com/QXsq1PkEth — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 13, 2018

Speaking to media persons, Pramod Muthalik said that the court’s order is a vindication of the truth and said that the entire episode was a conspiracy to defame him. Muthalik questioned how he could be booked when he was not even present at the venue of the attack. He further added that the then BJP government tortured him mentally, physically and financially.

He also blamed the Congress, which was at the helm of affairs at the Centre back in 2009 when the incident took place, saying that he might even consider slapping a defamation case against the two parties.

For those not aware of the incident, in 2009, a group of men barged inside a pub and started thrashing the youths in there for having ‘loose morals’. Even the women present in the pub were manhandled and assaulted by men alleging that the pub culture goes against Indian values.