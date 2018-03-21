Maneka Gandhi to auction her rare 19th-century mica paintings to help animals

Union Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi. (Photo: Reuters)

Union Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi is all set put up her rare nineteenth-century mica paintings on sale to fund animal hospitals run by People For Animals (PFA), an animal rights organisation. Maneka Gandhi is known for having an ‘eye for art’, the walls of her home at the Ashoka Road in Delhi are decorated with all kinds of modern and contemporary art. According to an Indian Express report, Gandhi since the last few months has been focusing on paintings that belong to a period much before — the mid 19th century. This was the time when the Britishers were still trying to strengthen their hold over India.

Discussing the art and the reason behind exhibiting them for sale, Gandhi said, “The idea is to revive and bring to people’s knowledge arts and crafts that belong to our heritage.” Ever since the year 2000, Menaka Gandhi has been auctioning her art for helping animals. The proceeds of these sales go to the animal hospitals run by People For Animals. In the year 2001, Gandhi sold her designer candles, in 20016 she conducted an exhibition-cum-sale of Raja Ravi Varma’s oleographs and in the year 2012, it was her ceramic platters by studio potters that were put up for sale.

This time, it is the chance of her rare 19th-century mica paintings that will be exhibited at the recent edition of the India Art Fair. The prices of the painting will range from Rs 35,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh, depending on the size and quality of work. While the set, for now, is delicately packed and kept inside her house, she said, “I would like it if it was bought by a museum since these are museum quality national treasures. I have put in a lot of effort to get them from abroad.”

Maneka Gandhi has procured the rare mica paintings from the colonial tourist market, where most of them were painted between 1820 and 1850. These are miniature mica paintings on thin transparent sheets of silicate material of the same name. Gandhi has been collecting these artefacts over the last few decades. She has brought them back to India after collecting it from collectors and dealers from all across the world.

She said, “It’s so detailed and beautiful. Each of them would take a long time to make because they would first make it on paper and then refine it. Usually, postcard-sized, these paintings are small, painted in gouache on one side of the thin sheet. These were transported in bulk and kept very badly. It is estimated that there are less than 7,000 left.”