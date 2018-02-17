Maneka Gandhi loses cool, abuses UP official; watch viral video

Maneka Gandhi has always had her words correct against corruption. She is never behind when it comes to speaking her mind and that’s what was seen in Uttar Pradesh’s Baheri city.

Maneka Gandhi has always had her words correct against corruption. She is never behind when it comes to speaking her mind and that’s what was seen in Uttar Pradesh’s Baheri city. The Women and child development minister wreaked havoc on an official who was being accused of corruption by people. The incident took place at a public meeting in Baheri where Maneka Gandhi pulled up the official and even hurled up abuses. According to ANI, the Pilibhit MP was caught in a 35-second video clip reprimanding the official (a supply inspector) accused of graft charges.

The top Union Minister was seen getting angry at the official accused of taking a bribe. She pulled up the official in front of the people present at the meeting. And that’s not all. She made fun of his weight in the gathering. In the video, Maneka was heard saying, “Humans survive on respect and not money. Do you like the fact that people say mean things to you? You are getting fat like a haraamzaada (bastard) and on top of that you have the audacity to take a bribe.” Gandhi was seen hurling these abuses in a fully packed room. She also slammed him by asking whether he feels good after getting reprimanded by people for such activities.

WATCH VIDEO:

#WATCH Union Minister Maneka Gandhi rebukes and abuses an official who was being accused of corruption by people at a public meeting in UP’s Baheri pic.twitter.com/o6ruXXmCJs — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2018

This is not the first time that Maneka Gandhi has raised her voice against corruption and corrupt leaders. According to The Times of India report in December last year, the Minister had slammed MLAs for indulging in corruption. Addressing a public meeting in Mudia Kundari village in Pilibhit, Gandhi had said that corrupt MLAs had been making money by illegal means. She had said that unclothed people become legislators and construct houses. Gandhi’s comment after she spoke about herself living in government accommodations. She said that her house was sold in service to the people of Pilibhit.

The BJP MP from Pilibhit even cited former Congress Sonia Gandhi’s example in dealing with corruption. In April 2016, she had asked officials at a public meeting in Lucknow to follow her sister-in-law’s method of checking corruption. She narrated a story in which Sonia had taken action to stop misuse of her name.