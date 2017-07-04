Mandatory registration of marriage for newly married couples likely; Law Commission mulls proposal, moots 30 day deadline, penalty

The Commission further suggested a fine on per day basis for delay in registration without reasonable cause. (Reuters)

In a big move, Law Commission on Tuesday recommended compulsory registration of marriage in 30 days of the wedding, ANI reported. The Commission further suggested a fine on per day basis for delay in registration without reasonable cause. Earlier, Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh Government had implemented to make marriage registration compulsory for all communities. Those, who do not register their marriage, will not be able to get the benefit of government schemes. The implementation in Uttar Pradesh had been made mandatory by the Women’s Welfare Department and is likely to be brought before the state cabinet in its next session. Reportedly, BJP government will include everyone in this proposal, including the Muslims following the Supreme Court’s order for compulsory registration of marriages. States like Rajasthan, Himachal, Kerala and Bihar have already done it.

