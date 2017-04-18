Man who questioned EVMs is back, says Election Commission’s latest challenge a mistake

“ECI doing the mistake once gain, challenging techies is like falling into their own trap,” Prasad tweeted on April 13. (PTI)

More than eight years have passed since Hari K Prasad had tried to prove that electronic voting machine used in the country is not tamper-proof. The man who was face of EVM sceptics movement in 2009, is currently keeping a low profile during ongoing controversy over machines being vulnerable to tampering, areport by ‘The Indian Express’ has said.

Since last week, however, he has started sharing his thoughts on the Election Commission’s decision to challenge pessimists to demonstrate the alleged fallibility of machines.

“ECI doing the mistake once gain, challenging techies is like falling into their own trap,” he tweeted on April 13 . In another tweet an ahour later, he said: “ECI shud first invite for an open security audit in EVMs to list out all vulnerable touch points for criminals and secure wrap one by one.”

Prasad, who was then managing director of Netindia Pvt Limited td, was arrested in 2010 after trying to prove that EVMs can be tampered. His arrest had pushed his company. Even as he was not keen to chakllenge the Election Commission this time, he continues to maintain that machines are vulnerable to hacking.

“EVMs without VVPAT [voter verified paper audit trail] are vulnerable,” he told the paper in an interview over the phone. “No electronic machine is secure without a tangible receipt that can be verified. Electronics can always be manipulated. It’s just a matter of understanding the technology”, he said.

VVPAT machines produce a printout of the vote cast on machines, which can be used to sort out any dispute later. “Even the EC had admitted that there is a possibility to manipulate an EVM when proper administrative measures are not in place,” Prasad told the paper further.