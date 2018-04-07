Man who embalmed mother’s body hospitalised for psychiatric treatment

Kolkata Police on Wednesday night recovered the body of a woman named Beena Majumdar, embalmed with chemicals after three years of her death in a south Kolkata house and arrested her son Subhabrata Majumdar late on Thursday suspecting his involvement in the case.

A middle aged man arrested in Kolkata for allegedly preserving his mother’s body in a freezer for the last three years was bailed out by a city court on Friday on grounds of mental illness and admitted to a psychiatric hospital here. Kolkata Police on Wednesday night recovered the body of a woman named Beena Majumdar, embalmed with chemicals after three years of her death in a south Kolkata house and arrested her son Subhabrata Majumdar late on Thursday suspecting his involvement in the case.

“He was produced in Alipore Court on Friday. The court observed that he is suffering from mental illness and needs attention. He has been released on a personal bail bond of Rs 500,” police said. Following his release, Majumdar was taken to SSKM Hospital for mental check up where the doctors diagnosed that he was suffering from severe mental illness and delusion.

He has been admitted to Calcutta Pavlov Hospital, a mental hospital in the city, police sources said. Majumdar’s father octogenarian Gopal Chandra Majumdar, was released by police after questioning. According to sources close to the hospital, Majumdar allegedly talked about a secret formula he has invented to bring dead people back to life and said he had planned to apply the same formula on her mother.

Police on Thursday raided the house in Behala and found the corpse had been cut open from the abdomen to the chest with the internal organs removed. They also found some books on preservation of bodies from which they suspected the son, a student of leather technology. Police also suspected the son preserved her mother’s body to withdraw her pension for all these years on her behalf.