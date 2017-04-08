Man who claims to be J Jayalalithaa’s son arrested by Chennai police; Court orders action

The court had ordered his arrest last week, saying that he not only cheated the court, but has also forged document. (Source: PTI)

Days after Madras High Court ordered arrest of the man who claimed to be the son of former Tamil Nadu chief minister late J. Jayalalithaa, Chennai police on Friday, has taken into custody the 28-year year old from Dindigul bus terminus. The court had ordered his arrest last week, saying that he not only cheated the court, but has also forged documents. Acting on court’s order the central crime branch has arrested J Krishnamurthy who had been moving from one place to another for the past one week despite an order of his arrest was directed.

(Story under development)