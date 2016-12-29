Man tweets to MEA Sushma Swaraj as mother suffers stroke in Toronto, she steps in

The Indian Consulate in Toronto today helped an Indian man in overcoming difficulties relating to PIO card following intervention by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (Source: IE)

The Indian Consulate in Toronto today helped an Indian man in overcoming difficulties relating to PIO card following intervention by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Swaraj directed the consulate to reach out to Arun Janarthanan took it to social media platform Twitter to sought help from Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj saying his mother had suffered a stroke and he was faced with lot of difficulties. He tweeted: [email protected] Mam, my mother had stroke last night as there is no body is there to look after, I need to leave my daughter applied PIO to.”

Within hours, MEA replied to her tweet saying, “I am sorry to know that your mother has suffered a stroke. I have asked CG (Consulate General) Toronto to sort this out.”

As soon as Janarthanan got help, he thanked Swaraj for her help saying consulate official Usha Venkatesan has been in touch and taken care of his problem.

MEA SushmaSwaraj has always been promopt to address such queries raised by people. In a similar case last week, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) had sought Swaraj’s intervention after Radha Debi, wife of deceased Gopal Ram, approached it seeking help, saying his poor family was unable to bring the body back.

Promptly replying to the request, Swaraj said that the body will brought back immediately and government will bear all the expense. Later she tweeted: “The mortal remains will reach New Delhi by ANA flight from Tokyo on 24 December at 2400 hrs.” Gopal Ram, 48, was a resident of Ambedkar Nagar and had gone to Tokyo in September last year looking for greener pastures.