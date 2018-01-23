MAN Trucks India forays into bus segment

The company is already exporting its bus chassis to the Africa and Middle East markets from India.

MAN Trucks India, the heavy tonnage vehicle manufacturer and wholly owned subsidiary of German headquartered MAN Trucks and Buses, has forayed into the bus segment of the India market with the introduction of chassis products. The automobile company, which manufactures a range of 16 tonne and bigger vehicles, has now tied up with three bus body building companies for its new chassis range. Joerg Mommertz, CMD, MAN Truck India said, “We will be focused on the premium economy segment, as we do not want to compete in the lower-end or high-end coach segments.” MAN Trucks is talking to the leading fleet operators in the bus segment and expects it vehicles to be used mostly for inter-city travel. The company is already exporting its bus chassis to the Africa and Middle East markets from India. The company is hoping that the government’s priority of building new highways will give a boost to inter-city bus travel. The bus segment in India has established players such as Volvo, Daimler Benz, Ashok Leyland and Tata Motors. MAN entered the Indian market over a decade ago through a joint venture but now has its own manufacturing facility in Pithampur in Madhya Pradesh, and headquarters in Pune.