Man tries to intervene in CPI(M)-BJP clash in Thrissur; dies of injuries

A 51-year-old man died today due to injuries he had allegedly suffered while trying to intervene in a clash between CPI (M) and BJP workers here, the police said. The workers from the two parties clashed yesterday at Kaippamangalam in Thrissur district over a local issue. Satheeshan suffered the injuries when he tried to intervene and separate them, they said. Satheeshan, who was suffering from heart ailments, was immediately rushed to the Thrissur Medical College and Hospital where he died today, the police said. While the BJP claimed that Satheeshan was a party sympathiser, his family told the police that he was a CPI(M) worker. BJP national executive member P K Krishnadas alleged that Satheeshan was attacked by CPI(M) workers. The ruling party was against Satheeshan after a group of 20 Marxist party workers led by him joined the BJP six months ago, he claimed. Krishnadas said that the BJP has called for a ‘hartal’ in the Kaippamangalam area over the death of Satheeshan.