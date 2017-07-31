Man thrashes boy for making meme; posts video on Facebook

The video went viral over the social media, inviting shock and angry reactions from many users. (Image: Videograb/ Facebook)

A man identified as Deepak Sharma recently posted a video on his Facebook Page where is seen brutally beating up a young boy for allegedly making memes. Yes you heard it right! With this video, the man intends to warn all those who make fun of his religion. The video went viral over the social media, inviting shock and angry reactions from many users. The video invited over 26,000 reactions, 9000 shares and more than 13,000 comments. The self-proclaimed guardian of religion is seen advising people how to behave and not make fun of his religion. Throughout the video, he is seen not only physically assaulting the young boy, but kept on abusing him and others for making memes pertaining to his religion.

In the video, Sharma claimed he honey-trapped the boy, who had a Facebook page and used to make memes on his religion. Deepak claimed himself to be a Hindu leader from Jaipur and he has gained over 30,000 followers with his vitriolic stunt. This is not for the first time that the internet has noticed this goon. Sometime back, a video surfaced where he was seen boasting about his educational qualifications and income with his noteworthy ‘English speaking skills’.

As per Storypick, the incident has been reported to Jaipur police and the officials have assured strict action at the earliest. However, no updates were available on the well being on the boy who was beaten up. Even former Mizoram Governor and husband of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has reacted to the video asking its authenticity.

Many people after watching the video have claimed it to be staged. We cannot verify the authenticity of Sharma’s claims. This man deserves to be booked under the relevant penal sections. We hope officials would take strict and immediate action against this goon and teach him a proper lesson.