Man offered jobs in Indian Railways, impersonated minister Piyush Goyal’s personal secretary, held

On March 13, police officials in the capital arrested a 56-year-old man for allegedly impersonating the personal secretary of Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal and duping many people on the pretext of providing them jobs in the Indian Railways. The arrest was made on Friday at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) G Ram Gopal Naik. The accused was returning from Patna when the arrest took place. The man has been identified as Raj Kumar Verma.

Police said that Verma cheated as many as four more people in the city. The incident was brought to light by one of the victims Mukesh Chaudhary. The victim, Chaudhary, worked as a helper in Vasant Kunj area of New Delhi. Chaudhary met Verma in January. It was during this meeting, Verma promised Chaudhary that he will get a job in the Indian Railways if he could get him a sum of Rs. 2.5 lakh. However, due to financial constraints, Chaudhary could pay him Rs. 2 lakh. Soon after taking money from Chaudhary, Verma shifted from his rented accommodation in Chhatarpur, said Delhi Police.

However, it was during the investigation the police unearthed that Verma had duped three more people, where he offered them a job in the Indian Railways in exchange for money. Upon realising that he was duped, Chaudhary filed a complaint with the police.

However, the police got the best of Verma and nabbed him on March 13 following a tip-off. Police said Verma had a pharmacy in Gorakhpur, which was established in 2004. However, Verma had to shut it down to a construction of a flyover back in 2010. Following a streak of losses in the business he carried and incurring multiple losses, Verma moved to Delhi with his eldest son. He had sold all of his properties in Gorakhpur.