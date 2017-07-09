Man mercilessly thrashed with rods in Hapur, claims cops took no action; watch horrific video

Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh Police, Hapur, Pilkhuwa, Principal Secretary, Badaun, Surendra Pratap Singh, Superinendent of Police, Crime, Crime in up. (Representative Image) (Source: PTI)

A shocking video has emerged of a man being thrashed with iron rods and sticks following an altercation in what appears to be a busy area in Pilkhuwa locality in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh. The victim, who was mercilessly thrashed by four men, says that it has been four days since he was attacked but no police action has been taken till now. Ghanshyam, the victim told ANI, ”I was attacked by four people who were armed with rods and sticks. Even after four days after the attack, no action has been taken till now”.

Last month after opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh claimed that the crime rate in the state had increased, the state government had asked the district administration and police to increase patrolling and to conduct surprise raids in order to check crime. Uttar Pradesh’s, Principal Secretary (Home), Arvind Kumar had said that ”Crime and criminals should be tackled effectively. Police officials at district level must identify criminals and for this, they need to increase patrolling and conduct surprise raids,” as per an Indian Express report.

Recently a woman from Badaun in Uttar Pradesh had been killed by her in-laws, the victim’s body was found hanging from a tree the next day. The victim who had married into the family in 2012 was repeatedly harassed for dowry by her in-laws.

Watch Video Here

#WATCH: (CCTV) Man thrashed with iron rods and sticks over an altercation, in Pilkhuwa area of UP’s Hapur. (July 4) pic.twitter.com/fCwlIJGsVG — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 9, 2017

Superintendent of Police (rural) Surendra Pratap Singh told the Indian Express that last year the victim’s in-laws had demanded Rs 1 lakh from her, as the victim was unable to pay them they started torturing her. This year their demand went up to Rs 2 lakh, after a heated discussion the victim was beaten up which led to her death, according to an Indian Express report.