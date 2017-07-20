Man marries woman rescued from brothel, DCW hails him

After their marriage, the couple today met DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal, who hailed the man for taking such a step, saying he has set a precedence for the society, a statement from the DCW said. (Reuters)

Nepali woman, who was rescued from a brothel here by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) after it was approached by her lover, has got married at a temple in the presence of the man’s family, the Commission said today. After their marriage, the couple today met DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal, who hailed the man for taking such a step, saying he has set a precedence for the society, a statement from the DCW said. The 27-year-old woman has rescued a few days ago from brothel number 68 at Delhi’s infamous red light area GB Road, or Garstin Bastion Road after a 25-year-old man, with whom she had fallen in love, approached the DCW and sought their help.

They got married after few days of the woman being rescued and also got their marriage registered in a court, the statement said. During the meeting, Maliwal said that G B Road is a big stigma to Delhi. Appreciating the couple for taking this bold step, the DCW praised the man, saying that in the society you will find a lot of people who will talk about women empowerment but there are a few who actually take steps towards it.

“He has set a precedence in this regard”, Maliwal said. The couple also told Maliwal that there are many girls who are forced into the prostitution at G B road. The girls are allegedly beaten and kept hungry by the brothel owner to force them into prostitution.

More people from society should come forward to accept these girls and help give them a better life, the man was quoted as saying in the statement. G B Road runs parallel to a railway line near the New Delhi Railway Station from Ajmeri Gate to Lahori Gate, housing close to 93 brothels and 3,500 sex workers.