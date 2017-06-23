Man lynched on moving train near Delhi on row over beef consumption

In a shocking incident a man was lynched by a group of people on a moving train near Tughlakabad in Delhi allegedly on the suspicion that he had consumed beef.

In a shocking incident a man was lynched by a group of people on a moving train near Tughlakabad in Delhi allegedly on the suspicion that he had consumed beef, according to Times Now report. Three other men were also injured after they were thrashed by the group. One of the relatives told Times Now that there were five boys who had gone to Delhi for Eid shopping and were coming back. He claimed that in Tuglakhabad, a few other boys racially abused them. When the victims resisted, the accused started hitting them, leaving one dead, alleged the victim’s relative. He claimed that the accused did not even let the boys get off the train. Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu has condemned the incident and called it an unfortunate one. In a strong message, he said that law enforcing must take action immediately to prevent recurrence of such incidents. Naidu told Times Now that law enforcing agencies must identify who are the people responsible and take the strongest possible action as per the provision of the law. Underlining the fact that nobody must take the law into their hands, Naidu asked people to leave it to the law enforcing agencies.

Recently, a man was thrashed by villagers for allegedly carrying beef for an Iftar party in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district, police have said. Ainul Ansari, a resident of Murahdih village, was on his way home on a scooter when he was caught by a group of persons near Loharbarba village on the Dhanbad-Tundi road and beaten up for allegedly carrying beef.

#WATCH: 1 lynched & 3 injured on rumours of eating beef in Delhi’s Tughlakabad #IndiaStopThis pic.twitter.com/OuiKcd80T3 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) June 23, 2017

The central government has banned the sale of cattle to slaughter houses. Union Minister of State Pon Radhakrishnan had said the decision was taken to protect and increase the revenue of farm sector and asked political leaders not to belittle or denigrate the initiative.

#WATCH: No one should take law into their own hands. This is a condemnable act: M. Venkaiah Naidu on Tughlakabad lynching #IndiaStopThis pic.twitter.com/pjaJGecJVX — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) June 23, 2017

The Union environment ministry has notified the stringent ‘Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017’ under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act which prohibits sale and purchase of cattle from animal markets for slaughter.