Man kills 6 people in 2 hours in horrific rampage in Haryana’s Palwal city

A mentally unstable man, who had allegedly murdered six persons in just two hours with an iron rod, was arrested on Tuesday in Haryana's Palwal city, police said.

By: | Chandigarh | Published: January 2, 2018 2:02 PM
In the video, the accused was seen armed with the rod and moving around.
The crime took place within 100 metres of the police station early on Tuesday and was recorded in a CCTV camera that led to his arrest.

The accused, identified as Naresh, is an ex-serviceman, police said.

A woman and three watchmen were among the victims. The cause behind the crime was yet to be ascertained.

In the video, the accused was seen armed with the rod and moving around.

The accused, who also received injuries, also tried to attack the policemen when they tried to arrest him.

