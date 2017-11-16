Man jailed for 2 years, fined Rs 21.5 lakh for power theft

A special court here has sentenced an east Delhi businessman to two years rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 21.5 lakh in a power theft case. (IMage: Reuters)

A special court here has sentenced an east Delhi businessman to two years rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 21.5 lakh in a power theft case. Bhanwar Singh, a resident of Gokulpur Village in east Delhi, was charged with “stealing” over “31 KW of power”, a statement from the power discom BSES said. “The Special Court judge at Karkardooma found the accused guilty and sentenced him two years rigorous imprisonment and penalised him with Rs 21.5 lakh including Rs 8.62 lakh as civil liability,” it said. The power theft was detected during an inspection by the BSES in Gokulpur Village in 2006.

“Power theft of over 31 KW was detected. 22.6 KW was being used for industrial purposes and 8.8 KW for domestic purposes. A power-theft bill of Rs 11.26 lakh was raised on the accused. An FIR was registered when the accused did not pay the fine,” it said. In another power theft case, a tenant has been handed down a one year imprisonment and a penalty of Rs 1.33 lakh by the Dwarka Special Court judge, the statement said.