Man in shock after receiving whopping Rs 3.8 crore electricity bill; picture goes viral on social media

This is really a shocking incident. Just assume what would happen if you get an electricity bill which says you’ve consumed the power worth a massive Rs 3.8 crore! Well, this just happened to a man in Jharkhand. The unbelievable incident was reported from Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. A man was in for the shock of his life when he received an electricity bill of Rs 38 billion on Sunday, according to ANI. One BR Guha was handed the non-payment of the bill notice by the Jharkhand Electricity Board following which, electricity was disconnected from his home.

Speaking to ANI on the same, Guha said, “It came as a surprise to us. We didn’t anticipate this. We have a house of 3 rooms. We use three fans, three tubelights and a TV at times. How can we have such a huge bill?”

Reacting to the bill, Guha’s daughter Ratna Biswas said, “My mother is a sugar patient and my father has pressure. It was only after our neighbours intervened that we were able to do anything.”

A complaint has been lodged against the Board and the matter is being looked into, ANI report said.

Soon after the picture of Rs 3.8 crore electricity bill was posted on social media, it went viral.

