Man held for selling and cultivating ganja in Hyderabad

Cannabies cultivation. (PTI)

A 33-year-old man, who allegedly cultivated ganja at his house and sold the same was arrested from here, police said today. Acting on a tip-off, the sleuths of Commissioner’s Task Force, South Zone Team yesterday apprehended Syed Shahed Hussain from Golconda here while he was “selling” ganja to the needy customers and earning easy money illegally, they said.

Police seized 8.6 Kgs of ganja, 40 pots containing ganja plants, one two-wheeler besides Rs 32,200 from his possession, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police N Koti Reddy said.

“Hussain, who is addicted to ganja later started procuring ganja from Tandur area at Rs 3,500 per kg and was selling the same to the needy customers in Hyderabad on higher price Rs 16,000 per kg and getting illegal profits,” he said. Subsequently about three months back, Hussain thought of growing cannabis indoors, and contacted one of his friend Gareth Christopher, who is native of USA and as advised by him he went through some videos and learnt the art of cultivating ganja indoors, Reddy said.

“Then he locally purchased all the requirements and started cultivating of ganja in his house on trail basis. We seized 40 pots containing ganja plants and other material from his house,” added the senior police officer.