Man held for raping Uzbek woman

The 27-year-old Uzbek woman had complained that Sonu had called her to India, seized her passport and held her captive for six months, police said. (Reuters)

A 34-year-old man has been arrested from Mumbai for allegedly raping an Uzbek woman in south Delhi’s Mehrauli area for over six months, police said today. The accused, Sonu alias Jagjeet Singh, was arrested on June 16 from Mumbai’s Matunga area, they said, adding he was absconding for over two months. The 27-year-old Uzbek woman had complained that Sonu had called her to India, seized her passport and held her captive for six months, police said. She alleged that he had posed as the CEO of a private firm and asked her to come to the country on the pretext of giving her a job, they said. The accused was a friend of the victim’s another friend, who is also from Uzbekistan.