Man from northeast dies after falling from balcony under suspicious circumstances: Police

A 32-year-old man from the northeast died under suspicious circumstances late last night in southeast Delhi’s Sunlight Colony, the police said today. The victim, Bijay Rai, allegedly had a scuffle with two men before he fell off a third floor balcony of the building in which he stayed, the police said, adding that the two men were arrested. The scuffle reportedly took place over the staircase door of the building being open, the police said, adding that one of the two men, who were involved in the scuffle with Rai, stayed on the first floor of the building. Deepak (30) stayed in the building while the other accused, Sujeet (25), lived a lane away from them, said Chinmoy Biswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast). Deepak and Sujeet had consumed alcohol at the latter’s place last night, the police said. When Deepak returned home, he found the staircase door open and thought it was Rai who had left it unlocked, they added. Deepak went to Rai’s third-floor flat and got into a quarrel with him. He also called Sujeet, the police said.

Police said efforts were on to ascertain whether Rai was pushed off the balcony by the accused or he lost balance during the scuffle. Rai, a native of Assam, worked with a BPO here. He was staying in the flat with one of his friends and the friend’s sister. His friend was not in the flat when the incident took place. The sister of the friend was out of town. Deepak works at the airport for a cargo handling company, while Sujeet is unemployed.