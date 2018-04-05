Man enters HDFC Bank with fake bombs attached to belt around his waist in a bid to loot the bank; arrested

The man was caught and anded over to police. (ANI)

A man in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor tried to loot an HDFC Bank’s Chandpur branch, however, he was caught by the staff and handed over to the police. The accused had attached fake bombs around his waist. The man claimed that he was facing financial difficulties and did not know what to do. As per police, the man seemed to mentally unstable and the probe is on.

As per reports, the man reached the ATM at afternoon today. The chaos started soon after the man pulled his shirt revealing the fake bomb. He had tied an electronic device in his waist. Soon the police was informed and he was handed over to them.

Earlier, a masked man looted money from a couple after holding their kid at gunpoint at an ATM in Indore. The incident reportedly took place in an ATM of Punjab National Bank.

The incident was caught un the CCTV camera and had surfaced after a week. The footage showed a couple with their child inside the ATM while a masked man is standing near child’s father. The man was is trying to reason with the robber, but the latter was trying to point his gun at the child. The father soon got scared and handed over cash hands over the cash to the robber.

Last year in November, four men were caught in a CCTV seen uprooting an ATM machine physically. The ATM at the time was said to have cash of about Rs five lakh. The footage showed these men were pulling out the entire ATM machine and were taking it away with the cash n the machine.

Same year on May 31, a similar incident was reported from Anantnag town of Kashmir, when some people took away the machine, in that incident, robbers tied the machine tempo and then dragged the ATM out of the kiosk.