Man calls woman fat on Twitter, she fights back, slaps this massive charge against body shamer

The spat went viral in the media where each one argued fiercely for their respective stands.

A 32 year old woman was in no mood to take her body shamer lightly after called her fat on the micro blogging site and even abused her. The woman filed a complaint of molestation against the Twitter user. The complaint was filed by a resident of Dadar in Central Mumbai who approached the police alleging that a Twitter contact had tried to malign her and abused her on the social networking platform, Hindustan Times reported. According to the officers, the person accused hails from an African country who had shared his opinion on the social media saying that “fat people don’t have the right to live”. The spat went viral in the media where each one argued fiercely for their respective stands.

An officer from Shivaji Park Police station said that the argument was continued from both sides. Both of them got into the ugly spat and wrote series of comments to voice their opinions followed by inputs from other people as well. The heated argument between the two escalated to an extent where the accused called the woman fat and even abused her. Sunil Deshmukh, Assistant commissioner of police Dadar division said that based on the statement given by the woman a complaint has been registered under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code. The case will now be forwarded by the police to cyber cell department where the matter will be investigated tracking down the IP address of the computer from which the accused posted offensive tweets.

Earlier, uncharitable comments, trolls and aggressive reactions on social media platforms on almost every issue, including judges and judicial proceedings, today came under the scanner of the Supreme Court which expressed concern over it and agreed that regulating them was necessary. The apex court also disapproved and expressed anguish over a statement made by a senior advocate and former Supreme Court Bar Association President that most of the judges are pro-government. The concern of the bench had also found strong support from two eminent lawyers, Fali S Nariman and Harish Salve, who are assisting the apex court in a matter relating to the comment made by former UP Minister Azam Khan in a highway gangrape case.