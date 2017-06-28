Man beaten, his house set ablaze in Jharkhand village after dead cow found outside

When the police had reached the spot, the mob had beaten up the man and set ablaze a part of his house. (Source: Google Maps)

A man was beaten up and a part of his home was set ablaze by a mob after a dead cow was reportedly found ouside his house in a village in Jharkhand’s Giridih district, an Indian express report said. As per police, the mob attacked the house of Usman Ansari at Beria Hatiatand village in Deori area, after the carcass of a cow was spotted by some people. When the police had reached the spot, the mob had beaten him up and set ablaze a part of his house.

Speaking to the paper, police spokesperson and ADG (Operations) R K Mullik said, “Our men and officials braved the crowd and immediately rescued Ansari and his family members. When the police tried to take him to hospital, there was resistance from the crowd. There was heavy stone-pelting. We had to open fire in the air.”

A person, who has been identified as Krishna Pandit, was injured when the police fired in the air to disperse the mob. Around 50 policemen were were also injured in the stone-pelting. The paper further said that both Ansari and Pandit are in a stable condition and have been admitted in a hospital in Dhanbad for treatment.

“The mob was highly charged and nearly 50 of our men sustained injuries in the stone-pelting. The situation has been brought under control,” Mullik was quoted as saying by the paper. About 200 security personnel have been deployed in the village. Earlier in April, a man was attacked in Rajasthan Alwar district by a cow vigilante group on suspect of smuggling cows through Rajasthan.