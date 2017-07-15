Man arrested for using forged letters of Sushma Swaraj office to get heli tickets to Mata Vaishno Devi cave shrine

According to police, Sandeep was taking helicopter tickets from Shrine Board by making forged letters in the name of the Office of Sushma Swaraj, Minister of External Affairs, Government of India and was selling the tickets in black. (Image: PTI)

Police on Friday arrested a person for allegedly using a forged letter of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to get heli-tickets to Mata Vaishno Devi cave shrine.According to police, Sandeep was taking helicopter tickets from Shrine Board by making forged letters in the name of the Office of Sushma Swaraj, Minister of External Affairs, Government of India and was selling the tickets in black. The accused, Sandeep, sold these tickets in the black market in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, they said. “Police has solved the forgery case regarding selling of heli-tickets to the cave shrine of Mata Vaishnodevi in black market. The accused acquired these tickets through the quota based on forged letters of the office of Sushma Swaraj, Minister of External Affairs,” a senior police officer said.

A case FIR No. 69/2017, under section 420/ 468 RPC was registered at Police Station Katra . He added that on the basis of technical inputs accused was traced and arrested. SSP Reasi constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Sumir Kotwal Additional SP Katra and comprising of Ashok Sharma SDPO Katra, Inspector Arvind Samyal, SHO Katra, SI Mohd Ashraf and HC Mushtaq Hussain of Police Station Katra, to probe the matter.

