Man arrested for burgarly in AAP office

(Image: Reuters)

A 58-year-old man was arrested for his alleged involvement in a burglary at the Aam Aadmi Party office at Rouse Avenue in central Delhi, police said today. The incident happened on Friday when a vagabond, identified as Mohd Qazim, stole canopies from the office, they said. A case was registered yesterday, the police said. They said the accused was identified on the basis of a CCTV footage shared by a complainant with the police.

An officer privy to the probe said that the face of the accused was not visible in the footage. However, on the basis of the physical appearance of the accused, five to six people were rounded up and Qazim was nabbed from Kamla Market, he said. Twenty-two-year-old Surtan, a scrap dealer, was also arrested for buying the canopies sold to him by Qazim.