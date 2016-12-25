Man allegedly kills self over bullying on WhatsApp

Khade, a resident of Tempe Pada near Kalyan, was apparently going to commit suicide with his wife but at the last moment pushed her away from the tracks before killing himself, they added. (Source: Reuters)

A married man allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a train in the district as he was fed up with the abuse he was receiving on WhatsApp, railway police said today. Before the victim Vishal Khade took the extreme step on December 22, he clicked a selfie with his wife Vaishnavi on the railway tracks and sent it to relatives through WhatsApp, officials with Government Railway Police said.

“He also recorded a voice message and sent to his relatives and friends. In the recording, he said that he was frustrated following abusive WhatsApp messages which he was receiving from a person,” they added.

A case has been registered in this connection and a probe was underway, said officials.