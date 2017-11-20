Man, 80, complains of breathlessness onboard Air India flight, help comes quick

(Source: PTI)

Alert flight attendants, doctors and a family of paramedics travelling on an Air India flight from Delhi to Birmingham in the UK came to the rescue of an 80-year-old passenger after he complained of breathlessness. One of the cabin crew members saw the elderly passenger, a heart patient, lying unconscious in his seat mid-way to Birmingham on Sunday and alerted other flight attendants, an airline source said. The flight attendants sought medical assistance on the public announcement system, and a family of three paramedics and three other doctors travelling as passengers helped to bring the situation under control. The patient was provided medical assistance after the flight landed in Birmingham and declared stable. Pilot-in-command Nivedita Bhasin tweeted that timely intervention of flight attendants and the doctors helped avoid a flight diversion.

“Blessed to be able to save a life. Grateful to the 4 doctors onboard — Mr Balwant Rai Bubber, Dr Guneesh Dayal, Dr Rahul Kumar, Dr Chandra VN Cheruvu, and timely intervention by cabin crew, who saved an in-flight diversion on @airindiain. Passenger safe, attended by paramedics on arrival,” Bhasin posted on Twitter. The doctors and the paramedics administered oxygen as well as checked the passenger’s vitals throughout the flight, according to an airline source. Their efforts ensured that Air India’s AI 113, which took off from Delhi at 1.15pm on Sunday, landed at Birmingham as per its schedule at 5.15pm.