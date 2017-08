His death anniversary date is popularly known as ‘Baishe Srabon’ and Bengalis across the globe observe the day (PTI)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid tribute to Rabindranath Tagore on his 76th death anniversary today. In a pictorial Facebook post, Banerjee said: “Kabiguru Rabindranath Thakurer Prayan Dibase Sraddharghyo” ( a tribute to Kabiguru on his death anniversary). Tagore died in 1941 on ‘Baishe Srabon’ (The 22nd Srabon in the Bengali calendar). His death anniversary date is popularly known as ‘Baishe Srabon’ and Bengalis across the globe observe the day.