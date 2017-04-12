Mamata Banerjee’s West Bengal is becoming a battleground of festivals and it is dangerous

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File Photo: IANS)

Mamata Banerjee’s West Bengal is becoming a political battleground of festivals and it is not good — neither for people of the state nor for the country. For whatever happens in West Bengal can affect the entire country.

The opposition parties, including Mamata’s Trinamool Congress (TMC), Congress and the Left parties are accusing the RSS and its affiliated outfits of polarizing the state in the name of Hindu festivals.

Recently on Ram Navami on April 5, members of Hindu outfits, armed with hand-held weapons like swords and lathis, organized around 150 processions across the state. The unprecedented massive processions, however, didn’t go peacefully as clashes broke out at many places on April 7. Reports said crude bombs were thrown on some processions in the presence of West Bengal police. The opposition parties claim that Ram Navami celebrations were never organized in the state, which is, however, a lie.

The violence took place also on Hanuman Jayanti at Suri in district Birbhum on Tuesday when devotees ina procession clashed with police after the former were interrupted.

To the uninitiated, the violence during Ram Navami or Hanuman Jayanti procession may seem a new development aimed entirely for politics. Such conclusion, however, misses to point out the reasons behind the trend that efforts at Hindu revival in the state are getting widespread support on the ground. At the same time, it is giving hardline Islamic groups a new push to take forward their communal agenda, even if it comes at the cost of people’s lives and livelihood.

What West Bengal witnessed on Ram Navami or Hanuman Jayanti can also be seen as the culmination of years of suppressed feelings of a majority community, that is apparently trying to stamp its presence on the political landscape of the state. What is more striking is the fact that support for the ‘Right’ is coming more from the rural hinterlands and small towns than the abode of elites — the city of joy, Kolkata.

But, should only the Hindu groups be blamed for the upsurge? In the last few years, the state government led by Mamata has been accused of blatantly pursuing communal politics. Several conflicts even on occasions like Saraswati Puja and Durga Puja have been reported. In the last six-seven months only, at least 50 small or big incidents of violence have taken place in the state, but the police have failed to take visible action against the aggressors — be it Muslims or Hindus.

When riots break, only one or two sides are not always at fault. There is always a third side that waits and watch or even tries to maneuver the riots in its favor for political gains. We have a recent example of the riot in Bhadrak town of Odisha when the state government apparently didn’t seem to be doing anything initially to stop the violence. In West Bengal, hence, the onus is on the state government to take unbiased and just action against all kinds of aggressors, not just sit lazy counting votes.