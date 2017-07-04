Mamata Banerjee’s conversation with Governor should have been kept private: Opposition

This was a private phone conversation between two constitutionally superior persons and no one knows what was the exact conversation. (Image: IE)

Criticising West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for levelling a series of sensational allegations against Governor K.N. Tripathi, the state’s opposition parties on Tuesday accused her of breaking constitutional norms by bringing out the private conversation into a public forum. “Governor is the constitutional head in the state. The way the Chief Minister has openly talked about her conversation with the Governor in a public forum, in spite of swearing in to follow the constitution, is untenable. This is an insult to constitutional norms,” Left Front legislature party leader Sujan Chakraborty told IANS.

“This was a private phone conversation between two constitutionally superior persons and no one knows what was the exact conversation,” he said. Stating that no one wants the Chief Minister to be threatened, Chakraborty however said all the statements made by Banerjee cannot be trusted. On the other hand, the state Bharatiya Janata Party held Banerjee responsible for the recent lapse in law and order in the state and said people are being compelled to go to the Governor due to this.

“These incidents of communal violence are frequently occurring now. Today the people are forced to go to the Governor due to the Chief Minister’s failure to maintain law and order in the state,” alleged state BJP president Dilip Ghosh. “If the Governor asks her why the state administration is not able to maintain the law and order situation properly, what is there to feel insulted? Why is she terming this as an insult?” he asked. In a scathing attack on the Governor, Banerjee on Tuesday accused him of insulting and humiliating her. She also claimed that Tripathi spoke like a functionary of the BJP, and not like the state’s constitutional head.

Responding to her accusations, the Raj Bhavan came out with a press release, expressing surprise at the “attitude and language” used by the Chief Minister at the media meet, but said the “Governor cannot remain a mute spectator of the affairs in the state”.