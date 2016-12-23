Mamata Banerjee writes to Centre on deployment of CRPF, terms it ‘unconstitutional’

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee wrote a letter to the Centre, questioning the deployment of CRPF personnel at Income Tax department offices without informing the state government. (PTI)

Following the Centre’s demonetisation move, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote a letter to the Centre, questioning the deployment of CRPF personnel at Income Tax department offices without informing the state government. Mamata has written a letter to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh objecting to the deployment of CRPF personnel in the name of security, as reported by India.com.

As per reports, Income Tax department earlier requested for at least 15 armed CRPF personnel for assisting I-T officials in carrying out search and seizure operations in Kolkata, which was eventually accepted. Condemning of the decision, Banerjee wrote to Rajnath Singh that CRPF deployment in Kolkata without state’s knowledge is blatantly ‘unconstitutional’, ‘illegal’ and against the principles of cooperative federalism.

Demand the immediate withdrawal of the forces, Mamata wrote, “The deployment of any Central police force of the Union to any state can only be done at the request of the state government. The decision must be revoked immediately.” Banerjee further added, “The state government and its police forces will provide all necessary help and protection, if so requested by any Central government agency for any legitimate action on their part,” as quoted by India Blooms. Meanwhile, a senior IT official was quoted as saying that state’s police force and Kolkata Police force are not cooperating with IT officials in search and seizure operations.

After the Central government decided to scrap Rs 500/1000 notes, IT department’s investigation cell raided several premises across the country and recovered huge amounts of ill-gotten gains and it is still continuing to do so.