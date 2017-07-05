Mamata Banerjee versus West Bengal Governor KN Tripathi after Baduria riot: All we know so far

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a press conference at Nabanna(State Secretariat) in Kolkata on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

Baduria riot in West Bengal: A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made a dramatic allegation against state Governor Keshri Nath Tripathi, accusing him of threatening and insulting her, following communal clashes in North 24 Pargana’s Baduria, the ruling Trinamool Congress launched a fresh attack on him today. According to PTI, Banerjee’s party accused Tripathi of “crossing” all constitutional limits. The party also reminded Tripathi that Raj Bhavan “could not be the party office of the BJP.”

Communal clashes took place in Baduria on Monday night following an “objectionable” Facebook post, according to PTI. The government rushed 400 BSF troopers to the area for controlling the situation. On Tuesday, Banerjee not just accused the governor of threatening and insulting her, but also alleged that Tripathi was working like a “BJP block president.”

However, the governor said he was surprised with Banerjee’s attitude and language. “The talks between the Hon’ble Chief Minister and the Hon’ble Governor were confidential in nature and none is expected to disclose it,” a statement issued by Raj Bhavan said.

TMC attacks Governor, warns he is not in Uttar Pradesh

Today, TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee warned the Governor while talking to reporters. “The governor has crossed the constitutional line. The way he spoke to the chief minister yesterday, he has forgotten that it is not Uttar Pradesh,” PTI quoted him as saying.

“He is the ex-speaker of the (UP) assembly. As a lawyer he must be aware of the observation of the Supreme Court (on the relation) between the Chief Minister and the Governor… So whatever he has said is an insult to the people of West Bengal,” Chatterjee further said while accusing the Governor of telephoning the CM only after meeting BJP leaders at Raj Bhavan.

While claiming that the Governor had told Banerjee to manage her party, Chatterjee said, “If the governor does not express regret for the way he had spoken to the chief minister, we will have to take the tough stand.”

Rajnath Singh talks to CM, Governor

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh today spoke to both Banerjee and Tripathi separately, asking them to sort out their differences. Singh also sought a report on the Baduria communal clashes from West Bengal government.

Tense situation in Baduria after riot

Meanwhile, the situation is tense in Baduria after the communal clashes. Police today told PTI that no untoward incident was reported. Local train services were affected in Sealdah-Bangaon section, while most of the shops and markets remained shut in Baduria as well as nearby areas like Keosha market, Banshtala, Ramchandrapur and Tentulia.

The communal clashes had started between two communities on Monday night over the Facebook post, the news agency reported, adding, a young man was arrested later. An angry mob had blocked the road at many places and attacked members of other community and destroyed their shops. (With agency input)