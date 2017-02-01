Mamata Banerjee upset over E Ahamed’s death

“Controversial budget became even more controversial,” Banerjee tweeted. “Very sad to see the way Ahamedji and family were handled.” (PTI)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday expressed sadness over the way IUML leader and Lok Sabha member E. Ahamed’s death was handled.

"Controversial budget became even more controversial," Banerjee tweeted. "Very sad to see the way Ahamedji and family were handled."

Banerjee condoled Ahamed’s death — he collapsed in Parliament on Tuesday — and said he “served the nation and the people of Kerala”.

When his family tried to see him in a Delhi hospital, they were denied permission.

The Trinamool Congress announced a boycott of Parliament on the first two days of budget session against demonetisation “which was implemented without taking Parliament into confidence”.

On Wednesday, the Congress demanded that the house be adjourned for the day without transacting any business as a mark of respect to the departed leader.

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan rejected the demand, saying budget presentation was a constitutional obligation and President Pranab Mukherjee had fixed February 1 for budget presentation.

The house would be adjourned on Thursday as a mark of respect to Ahamed.