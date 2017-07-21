Mamata Banerjee to start Quit India Movement targetting BJP; Trinamool campaign to commence on August 9

Mamata Banerjee said that the BJP government is not letting the state governments function. (IE)

Mamata Banerjee has declared a Quit India Movement all her own which targets the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo launched an attack against the BJP at a rally today in Kolkata, reports NDTV. Mamata has said that her party, the Trinamool Congress, will launch a campaign next month which will bear the slogan of BJP Bharat Chodo (BJP Quit India). According to NDTV, the West Bengal Chief Minister is set to begin her own freedom struggle on freeing India from the BJP. The Trinamool campaign is set to commence on August 9, which is the same day that the Indian National Congress had launched the Quit India Movement against the British-raj, 75 years ago, in the year 1942. Mamata Banerjee said that the BJP government is not letting the state governments function. Speaking on the 1993 Kolkata firing, she went ahead criticizing the Modi government, saying, “Even Hindus can’t survive the fake Hinduism. Don’t know if Dalits, Muslims can survive with dignity,” as reported by NDTV.

In the past, too, Mamata has used the date July 21, to speak about her party’s roadmap for the next year. This time, too, it was no different, as the TMC party observed Martyrs’ Day near Victoria House in Kolkata in remembrance of the 1993 Kolkata firing, reports Times of India.

According to a report by NDTV, Mamata’s Trinamool party has always made efforts to unite with opposition parties in order to field the candidates for both the presidential and vice presidential elections. This rally was seen as a ground for putting forward an anti-BJP front in the 2019 national election for the post of India’s next Prime Minister.