Mamata Banerjee strongly opposes Air India sale, calls it ‘jewel of our nation’

According to a preliminary information memorandum released today on strategic disinvestment of the national carrier, the Centre plans to sell 76 per cent stake in the loss-making Air India. (IE)

Strongly opposing the Centre’s plans to sell 76 per cent stake in Air India, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today demanded an immediate withdrawal of the order. According to a preliminary information memorandum released today on strategic disinvestment of the national carrier, the Centre plans to sell 76 per cent stake in the loss-making Air India. “I am sorry to read in the media about the Govt inviting expression of interest for selling Air India, the jewel of our nation. We strongly oppose this and want this order to be withdrawn immediately,” Banerjee said in a Twitter post.

She said the BJP-led Centre was trying to sell the country. “This Govt must not be allowed to sell our country,” she said. According to the memorandum, the government plans to offload 76 per cent equity share capital of the national carrier as well as transfer the management control. The Ministry of Civil Aviation has sought Expression of Interest (EoI) for the stake sale in the loss-making carrier and two of its subsidiaries.