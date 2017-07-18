Mamata Banerjee stoking communal fire to stay in power: BJP

Mamata Banerjee is playing with communal fire to continue in power.” He alleged that the communal flareup in the state was sponsored and her failure to control it fully exposed her intentions.(Image: IE)

The BJP on Tuesday staged a protest here against the “continued attack on women of a particular religious community” in West Bengal, saying Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is playing with communal fire to stay in power. Hundreds of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) women’s wing workers assembled outside West Bengal House in Chanakyapuri in central Delhi and raised slogans against the state government.

Addressing the demonstrators, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise Babul Supriyo said: “Mamata Banerjee is playing with communal fire to continue in power.” He alleged that the communal flareup in the state was sponsored and her failure to control it fully exposed her intentions. “The selective attack on BJP workers is proof of the murder of democracy in West Bengal,” Supriyo said, who is also a Lok Sabha member from West Bengal’s Asansol constituency.

He said that Banerjee would have to pay a heavy price for playing with communal fire. Pooja Kapil Mishra, National Secretary of the BJP’s Women Wing of West Bengal, said the “planned atrocities” against women under the rule of a woman Chief Minister was a blot upon the Mamata government and her party would continue to fight against the state government.